Underground Atlanta hosts final Peach Drop News Thousands gather at Underground Atlanta for final Peach Drop Dozens of people came out to ring in the new year at the Underground Atlanta for the last time.

Despite the rain, just under 2,000 people were there to watch the 800 pound peach drop just before midnight Saturday.

R&B singer Neyo rocked the crowd into 2017.

This is the last year the peach will drop in Underground Atlanta.

City officials plan to move the event to a bigger location next year.