Armed man killed after Cobb County police chase

- A man is dead and an officer injured after a high-speed police chase in Cobb County late Saturday night.

According to a press release, the incident began around 10 p.m. Saturday when a Canton Police officer noticed a vehicle suspiciously parked outside of a closed business. The driver of the vehicle initially spoke to the officer, but then sped off, hitting the officer with his vehicle.

Authorities pursued the vehicle into the Woodstock area, where officers from the Woodstock Police Department and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the chase.

During the pursuit, authorities deployed a tire deflation device, causing the suspect's vehicle to stop on Interstate 75 near the Wade Green exit. The man then emerged from the vehicle and pulled out a gun, the release said. Two Woodstock officers fired shots, killing the man.

The injured Canton Police officer was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy on the deceased.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation.