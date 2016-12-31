Police searching for suspect in armed robbery at Ingles

The Covington Police Department is reporting an armed robbery that occurred Saturday morning at the Ingles on the east end of Highway 278.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. A male dressed in black wearing a ski mask pointed a handgun at employees and robbed them just outside the store. An exchange of gunfire occurred and it is believed the suspect may have been struck. The male ran towards Hwy 278.

If you were in this area and witnessed this event, please contact the Covington Police Department at 770-786-7605.