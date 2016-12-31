Tyler Perry responds to all-white casting of his TLC Show

ATLANTA (AP) - Tyler Perry is known for creating opportunities for black actors. But recently the African-American filmmaker weathered a backlash for assembling an all-white starring cast for the TLC drama series "Too Close to Home."



Perry rejects the criticism.



"That's totally reverse racism, because it was coming from African-American people," said Perry, speaking from his Atlanta studio. "I don't know if it was because they thought I should only be giving jobs to black people. Well, I think that's ridiculous."



These days, Perry says, he's more color-blind than ever from years traveling amid many cultures: "I'm just finding out more as I travel the country and world, the more I meet people, we're all the same."



The second half of Perry's newest drama - "Too Close to Home" - premiers Jan. 4 on TLC.