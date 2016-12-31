Final suspect sought in Alpharetta pawn shop robbery

- An intense manhunt is underway in Alpharetta Saturday morning as police search for a final suspect in connection with a pawn shop robbery.

Still looking for 7th subject. Altavious Jackson approximately 5'8", 145 lbs, 32 years of age. pic.twitter.com/YiWXxPEGC2 — ADPS PIO (@ADPSPIO) December 31, 2016

Police say a group of suspects broke into the store in Forsyth County and later abandoned their vehicle on Deerfield Parkway and Morris Road.

We are still actively searching for 4 suspects, descriptions coming. Avoid the are Deerfield and Morris. Will keep you posted. pic.twitter.com/PbXQLf3sT6 — ADPS PIO (@ADPSPIO) December 31, 2016

Authorities say six males have been arrested and one other suspect remains on the run. Several agencies were reportedly looking for a black female, but police later confirmed the outstanding suspect is a male, attributing the confusion to heavy clothing.



