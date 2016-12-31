Final suspect sought in Alpharetta pawn shop robbery

Posted:Dec 31 2016 08:55AM EST

Updated:Dec 31 2016 11:51AM EST

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - An intense manhunt is underway in Alpharetta Saturday morning as police search for a final suspect in connection with a pawn shop robbery.

Police say a group of suspects broke into the store in Forsyth County and later abandoned their vehicle on Deerfield Parkway and Morris Road.

Authorities say six males have been arrested and one other suspect remains on the run. Several agencies were reportedly looking for a black female, but police later confirmed the outstanding suspect is a male, attributing the confusion to heavy clothing.



  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes advertiser stories