Will Michael Vick be honored at Falcons game?

The Falcons will play their last game of the regular season this weekend at the Georgia Dome. Former players will be honored during halftime. There's talk that Michael Vick may be one of them, and that has people fired up.

For 6 seasons, Michael Vick was the star attraction. But his career was turned upside down in 2007 when he pleaded guilty in a federal dogfighting investigation. He was suspended from the NFL and served 21 months in prison.

Some say Vick should not be honored during the Falcons-Saints game on Sunday. “Why would you allow someone who's clearly showed disregard for not only dogs but for people and society and our rules, and who committed a felony?” says Laurie Ann Galliant.

An online petition says an invitation to Vick should be revoked. It states “The Falcons would be honoring a convicted dogfighter who profited from cruelty to animals for years”. The petition on Change.org had more than 18-thousand signatures Friday night.

But some Falcons fans argue it's Vick's talent that counts. They say he did a lot on the football field for the Falcons and Atlanta. “He's paid his debt to society, so how long are we going to persecute him? He has a lot of fans that want to see him, so it's worth bringing him around,” says Michael Hayes.

The Falcons have confirmed there is a ceremony planned for Sunday. They have not confirmed who is on the list of former players who will be there.