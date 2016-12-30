Three people dead in Macon house fire

- A fatal house fire in Macon has taken three lives, according to police. Crews say the call came in just before 3am Friday morning.

The victims are two men and one women, raging in ages 29 to 81 years old. They have been identified as 76 year old Louise Howard, 81 year old Jessie Bivins, and 29 year old Calvin Harris. Police say the three victims were attempting to flee from the fire but were overwhelmed by the smoke.

