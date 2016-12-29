5 Most memorable stories of 2016 - Cynne Simpson

This year was a full of heartbreaking loss for many as stars of film and TV, legends of the music industry, and important figures in history passed away.

The first major loss occurred as early as January 10, when music icon David Bowie died at the age of 69. Then, just four days later, screen and stage actor Alan Rickman, also 69, lost his battle with cancer. It was clear from the start that this had the potential to be a very rough year.

On April 21, news broke out that Prince was found dead at his estate, Paisley Park. He was two months shy of his 58th birthday. News shocked Prince fans worldwide, but for his fans in Atlanta, his death couldn't have come at a more poignant time. It happened a mere week after Prince performed his final two shows, which included a tribute to Bowie, at the Fox Theatre.

Perhaps none were more devasted than Prince superfan Cynné Simpson, who was at the gym when she heard the news.

“I was crushed when we found out that Prince died.”

Fresh-faced, raw and emotional, Simpson immediately took to Facebook Live to share her reaction and express her support to other fans of his many works.

Her post touched many.

@CYNNEFOX5 ...just 4 u... your live feed on FB was very real n touching....his thank you. ;-) https://t.co/b3mfiH2g7Y — MaxL (@dattweetchic) April 21, 2016

“As a life-long Prince fan, it was just something that I never saw coming and was so devastated by," shared Cynné. Viewing her feeds on Facebook and Twitter, it was clear that she was doing her best to cope with the loss, and her posts resonated with thousands of fellow fans.

Prince's new home.... Thanks for so many amazing memories. #heartbroken pic.twitter.com/M9gvbwipQk — CYNNE SIMPSON (@CYNNEFOX5) April 21, 2016

After his death, fans gathered together at the Fox Theatre, and Prince tributes popped up all over Metro Atlanta.

'The silver lining, I think...is that a lot of people have remembered what an incredible music icon and genius he [was], and I think so many of his fans…have been able to take a minute and appreciate the amazing gifts he gave the world through his music.”

Select which anchor's pick for Most Memorable Story of 2016 you would like to see next by clicking or tapping the link below their picture below or NEXT.