Teenager found shot to death on stranger's yard News Police locate body of a High School student found shot in the front yard of a College Park home A Clayton County family is devastated after their loved one, a 15 year old high school student, was found shot to death on a strangers front yard.

Clayton County Police say Keyonte Ross was found shot to death on the front lawn of a home on Kristen Cove in unincorporated College Park.

"This this is on Christmas Day. Anybody know anything, please, please contact the police so we can put closure to this," said DeWanna Crawford, his aunt.

She and other family members drove to the crime scene after learning the terrible news.

"His mom she was texting him this morning. She didn't get any response so kind of got worried and then later on this morning the police came to her house and told her they had found him deceased," said Ms. Crawford.

Clayton County Police say the 15 year old was found shot to death, face down, already dead when paramedics arrived.

"It's not his residence he was in a neighborhood within about a mile of an apartment complex he lived off Riverdale Road," said Deputy Chief Woodall.

He did not say how many times the teen had been shot or what, if anything , investigators know of the circumstances surrounding the teens murder.

"Despite what he may or may not have been doing at that location, a 15 year old has lost his life and it brings concern to us all," said Deputy Chief Woodall.

The victim's older brother told FOX 5 News he last saw Keyonte Ross Wednesday night.

"Yesterday night he just told me he was going out. I was like OK. What time was that probably like 7 or 8ish," said Keyiers Crawford.

He said the he heard news of his brothers murder the next day which brought he and other family members to the crime scene.

He said his younger brother, known to family as Jeremiah his middle name, was a freshman at North Clayton High School whose family had recently moved to the area from Stockbridge.

"He was a loner. He'd go out by himself. I mean if he was going to hang with friends, he wasn't... I mean he was a good kid," said Ms. Crawford.

Clayton County Police said they got help from the Clayton County School District Police in identifying the teen victim.

Anyone with any information on the murder is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the details of the event that may have led to the death of Ross is asked to contact Detective Phelps at 678-222-8037 or dial 911.