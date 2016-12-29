CAUGHT ON TAPE: Thieves trip their way into store News CAUGHT ON TAPE: Thieves trip their way into store Sandy Springs Police tell FOX 5, thieves smash and trip their way into an independent electronics store, minutes after Christmas Day ended.

Police shared the video with FOX 5, which shows several men crawl their way into the Experimac store off Roswell Road. The men carry trash bags, and police tell FOX 5, each thief works quickly to go after certain items. Experimac services and sells Apple products.

The thieves end up pushing the 200-pound safe out of the store.

"I have probably helped your mother. I've probably helped your sister. This isn't what we deserve," said Neil Kent, the owner, who estimates that $25,000 worth of items were stolen.

Kent said the store is boosting security before adding more inventory; he also said the ordeal has been tough on his small business, during the holiday season.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sandy Springs Police, and Detective William Johnson at (770) 551-3314.