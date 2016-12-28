Man starts GoFundMe to 'protect Betty White from 2016'

A South Carolina man has started a GoFundMe page to help "protect Betty White from 2016." It reached its goal of $2,000 in less than 20 hours and is continuing to receive donations.

The page was started by Demetrios Hrysikos from Spartanburg. Hrysikos says he wants to use the money raised to "fly to where ever Betty White is and keep her safe until Jan 1, 2017."

He goes on to say though that "assuming she doesn't want a strange Greek standing guard outside her door all monies will be donated to the Spartanburg little theater (sic) to help craft new stars of stage and screen to carry mantle of the legends that have left is this year."

Hrysikos says he came up with the idea after the news of the death of Carrie Fisher. He says he was just hoping to put a smile on people's faces and do some good. He says he chose the Spartanburg Little Theater because a friend of his works there and that he likes to support local arts.

