Youth Pastor arrested for sexual misconduct with 14-year-old girl

- Gwinnett County Police have arrested 34 year old New Bridges Youth Pastor, Nicholas Kelley, for charges stemming from an inappropriate sexual relationship with a fourteen year old girl.

Kelley is a youth pastor at New Bridges Church in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Authorities say Kelley began fostering a relationship with the child as a counselor in December 2015. Police say this past summer, the relationship turned sexually inappropriate. The sexual contact took place at the church and at various parks in Gwinnett County.

He has been arrested and being charged with Child Molestation, Statutory Rape, and Aggravated Sexual Battery.

The victim came forward after suffering a nervous breakdown. She was taken to the hospital where she told her parents what happened. The next day Kelley told the New Bridges Church staff, who called the police.

Police say, “Though detectives do not have specific information about additional victims, we strongly urge adults who attend this church to have a serious conversation with their children about their contact with Kelley.”

“It is very disturbing that a person would use religion and counseling to exploit a child sexually.”

If anyone has any information to share in this case, or if there is a need to report a separate incident, please contact the Special Victims Unit at 770-513-5300.