Teen pinned under 1,500 pound boulder recovering in Atlanta

- A South Carolina teenager is recovering at Grady Memorial Hospital after officials said she was pinned under a 1,500-pound boulder.

First responders said the teen girl was playing in her grandparents' backyard in Bartow County on Christmas Day and was either sitting or standing on the rock when it moved, taking her with it.

“She was laying right here,” said George Campbell who was one of several neighbors who rushed to the home on Vineyard Way in White to help. “Her head was this way, leg was caught under and the rock came from right up there."

Campbell described the scene to FOX 5’s Nathalie Pozo.

Bartow County EMS spokesperson, Brad Cothran said eight first responders tried to lift the 1,500-pound boulder, but it was too heavy, so they brought in equipment in order to get her out.

“Once they got it off of her they were able to evaluate the leg and the ankle which appeared to be fractured, and also she had a puncture wound to the inner left thigh,” said Cothran. “We suspect she also had a fractured pelvis.”

Cothran said the girl was bleeding and medics thought she might have had internal bleeding, so she was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Campbell, who has children of his own who've played on the same rocks, said he's just grateful this was not worse.

“It could have been fatal,” said Campbell. “She is very, very lucky that her ankle was the only thing under the rock.”

FOX 5 reached out the teen’s family for an update on her condition. We are waiting to hear back.