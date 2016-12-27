Rapper 'Yung Mazi' speaks with FOX 5 after Waffle House shooting News Rapper 'Yung Mazi' shot at a Waffle House in Buckhead Rapper "Yung Mazi" spoke with FOX 5 after being shot at a waffle house Tuesday morning in Buckhead.

It happened just before 4:00 a.m. at the intersection of Piedmont and Pharr Roads.

Mazi's attorney Mark Issa told FOX 5 the rapper was sitting in a booth with friends when the shooter, who was also with friends near the jukebox, shot Mazi.

"We go to Waffle House to get a greasy meal, not get shot up," Issa told FOX 5.

FOX 5 spoke exclusively with the rapper who, as of Tuesday afternoon, was still in the hospital.

"I didn't see anything," Yung Mazi said. "I was in there for 3-5 minutes and was about to order the All Star Special when bullets started flying. I think the shooter was a customer inside. My friends and I were just trying to get some food after a night of making music."

Mazi saids he had his back to the shooter, so he didn't see it coming, and this isn't the first time the rapper has been shot. He told FOX 5, he's been shot over a dozen times.

"Being shot...it's the worst pain in your life," Mazi said. "What people don't understand is that type of pain sticks with you forever."

Waffle House Executive Vice President Vecus Miller told FOX 5 the restaurant was packed at the time of the shooting.

"People came running out as soon as the shooting happened," Miller said. "Every booth was filled. I'm just glad no one else was injured."

God made me bulletproof 🙏🙏 — Yung Mazi (@yungmazibwa) December 27, 2016

Miller said this Waffle House location is typically pretty safe. He told FOX 5 the restaurant had a few windows shattered, but they were able to cover them with holiday wrapping paper and opened back up a few hours later.

"I mean we are open 24/7 so you're going to run into things from time to time," Miller said. "We are adding extra security through New Year's."

Questions started swirling Tuesday that this may have been a gang related shooting. Mazi's attorney shot down those statements.

"There have been comments that he's apart of some gang," Issa said. "It's not a gang. It's an entertainment group and they've never affiliated themselves with a gang whatsoever."

Police are searching for the suspect who they said immediately fled the scene. No word yet on what led to the shooting.