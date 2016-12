WATCH: Huge fight breaks out at Lenox Square Mall News WATCH: Huge fight breaks out at Lenox Square Mall A fight broke out at the new Topshop store in Lenox Square Mall on Christmas Eve, according to a Facebook post.

A video posted on the The Daily Star’s Facebook page shows two women brawling wildly inside the store in Atlanta.

The action is so violent that the women knocked over merchandise until others step in to break it up.

