Alabama, Washington arrive in Atlanta for Peach Bowl

It's one of the biggest weeks in college football. The third playoff semifinal games are set to take place this weekend and, one of which, is being played in Atlanta.

The Washington Huskies take on the Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday at the Georgia Dome in the Chick Fil A Peach Bowl.

"There's nothing like it," Washington Huskies head coach Chris Petersen said. "Pro football isn't like it. It's just different."

"We're very excited about the opportunity we have here to be in the Peach Bowl," Alabama head coach Nick Sabam said.

No. 1 ranked Alabama comes in as a 14 point favorite. This is their third college football playoff appearance. A win Saturday would send them back to the national championship for the fifth time under head coach Nick Saban.

"From a fan perspective, the significance of these games creates tremendous emotion and anxiety, but as competitors and players we are hopeful that doesn't happen," Saban said Monday.

As for the Huskies, if they can pull out a W on Saturday, it would put them in position to win their first national title since 1991.

"It doesn't matter who you play the next game is always the biggest game," Petersen said.

