Fire damages Decatur home News House catches fire in Decatur Officials in DeKalb County must still determine what caused a home to go up in flames Monday afternoon.

It happened just before 4:00 p.m. at a home in the 3400 block of Spring Lake Drive in unincorporated Decatur.

Battalion Chief Michael Lewis, with DeKalb Fire Rescue, said flames damaged about 60 percent of the home.

"Fortunate[ly] for the homeowner, there was a door that was closed that [kind of] stopped the fire from progressing down the hall and the living room, but we still had significant smoke damage and fire damage up in the attic area," said Lewis.

Family members said the home's owner was not in the house at time of the fire because he was visiting relatives in Macon.

