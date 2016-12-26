Suspect killed, another sought in Mableton robbery attempt News Suspect killed, another sought in Mableton robbery attempt A deadly shooting at a gun pawn shop in Mableton has left one suspect dead and another on the run.

It happened at the Dixie Gun and Pawn on Veterans Memorial Highway Monday.

Cobb Co. Police:Gun store owner shot, killed one of 2 armed robbers.Officers say the other man got away in silver Dodge Magnum @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/K3CHT8IorA — Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) December 26, 2016

Cobb County Police say two masked men, armed with guns, entered the store around 11 a.m. The store owner reportedly fired shots at the suspects, hitting one of them.

Jimmy Groover, the business owner, spoke with FOX 5 News. He said he did what he could to save his life.

"They said 'get down on the floor or I will kill you' and they shot at me," Groover said. " I had no other choice."

Groover also said he's heartbroken over the incident.

"I hate it bad. It's a tragedy for everyone..." Groover insisted. "I've been in business 30 years and this has never happened. I never wanted this to happen but I want to go home at night too."

The second gunman took off in a silver Dodge Magnum, according to authorities.The search is on for him Monday afternoon.

Police say 2 customers were in store at time of deadly shooting/attempted armed robbery. We'll have details from Cobb Co. @FOX5Atlanta at 6 pic.twitter.com/kQdgfQFR8t — Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) December 26, 2016

Police say the strip mall where the pawn shop is located was damaged by a fire one year ago. The store owner moved back into the location seven months ago.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance video from the store for additional leads in the case.

