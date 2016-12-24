Dunwoody officer receives surprise gift

- A Dunwoody officer is sending her heartfelt thanks to a mystery Santa, who left a surprise gift on her police cruiser.

The Dunwoody Police Department posted the act of kindness on their Facebook page.

Officer Wiencek said she and another officer were handling a call and when they came out of the home, they found the gift sitting on the hood.

It's still a mystery who left the gift, but Officer Wiencek said she wanted to tell them “Thank you and happy holidays.”

