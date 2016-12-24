Thieves target landscaping equipment in DeKalb County News Thieves target landscaping equipment in DeKalb County DeKalb County police are on the hunt for two men who, they say, stole thousands of dollars worth of landscaping equipment.

It happened Friday in the Home Goods parking lot in Tucker.



But this isn’t the first time these crooks struck.

Officers tell us the same two men stole from another landscaping company just two days earlier.

The victim of the most recent theft says the thieves drove up in a grey SUV, broke the handle to the victim’s truck and took $3,300 worth of equipment.

Investigators say this recent theft was caught on surveillance video.

Anyone with information should contact police at 911.

