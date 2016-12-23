$3 million bond after 100 pounds of weed seized

BLOUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) ��� A Blountsville man is being held on $3 million bond after lawmen seized 100 pounds of marijuana, as well as other drugs, during a search of his home this week.

AL.com reports cocaine and methamphetamine also were found at the home.

Arrested was 33-year-old Bradley Neal Steel. He's charged with trafficking marijuana, trafficking methamphetamine and trafficking in cocaine. Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey said the arrest resulted from a joint investigation by Hanceville police and the Blount County Sheriff's Office.

Casey said that during the Dec. 19 search investigators seized several guns, a bullet-proof vest and more than $90,000 in cash.