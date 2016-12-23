DeKalb County man victim of mail package thief News DeKalb County man victim of mail package thief On December 2, a man reported to the DeKalb County Police that he was a victim of a theft.

The victim was reviewing his video surveillance system, when he saw a guy walking away from the front door with two packages in his hand. The victim stated to police that he thought it was a delivery person, so he went outside and called out to the guy.

The guy fumbled with the packages and dropped one. The victim stated that he the subject is a black male, in his mid-20's wearing a blue jacket, blue pants and tan work boots. The suspect got into a maroon colored sedan and drove off.

If you have any information about the suspect, please contact DeKalb County Police and ask for Detective C. Lamb at 404-298-7906.

