Eggnog producers underestimated demand for holiday drink

By: Shelly Insheiwat

Posted:Dec 22 2016 11:08PM EST

Updated:Dec 22 2016 11:09PM EST

(FOX 11) - Prepare yourselves for this one. There's an eggnog shortage.

The U.S. is facing a major shortage of the holiday drink this year due to record sales.

According to the Wall Street Journal, eggnog producers under-estimated the demand.  
   
Since September, the holiday market was flooded with pumpkin-flavored everything, so eggnog producers have been advertising eggnog extra hard.
   
Apparently it worked.

