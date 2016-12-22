Students on alert after attack near Georgia Tech campus News Students on alert after attack near Georgia Tech campus Police on the lookout for a man officer said jumped and pistol whipped a man near the student union on the Georgia tech campus.

Police on the lookout for a man officer said jumped and pistol whipped a man near the student union on the Georgia tech campus.

The latest robbery, an actual attack, happened on Ferst Street near the Student Union. It has people on edge. The robbery Wednesday night, Georgia Tech worked on a surveillance camera on Ferst Street.

According to Georgia Tech the victim was not a student. He was walking on Ferst Street when he said a man jumped from the bushes and pistol whipped him. When he fell to the ground, a second man crossed the street and took his backpack, wallet and cellphone. The two men ran off down Ferst Street toward Cherry Street.

Most students are home from the holidays, but two Electrical engineering students from Nigeria said they usually walk in pairs and take the campus shuttle to stay safe.

NEXT ARTICLE: Salvation Army kettle stolen during bell ringer's break