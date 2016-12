All clear after suspicious package outside women's clinic News All clear after suspicious package outside women's clinic Emergency officials evacuated an Atlanta women's clinic Thursday night after someone spotted an unattended backpack in the parking lot.

Atlanta Police responded to the Atlanta Women's Center on West Wieuca Road around 5:30 p.m. They called in Atlanta Fire Rescue and the bomb squad to help secure the scene.

Officials gave the all-clear shortly after 8 p.m.

No word on what was in the backpack or who may have placed it there.

