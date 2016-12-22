Sheriff: Man charged in wife's death after calling 911 News Sheriff: Man charged in wife's death after calling 911 Gordon County man was arrested for the murder of his wife after investigators said he was the one who originally called 911.

Gordon County deputies and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to a property in rural southwest Gordon County Tuesday night after investigators said Jonathon Carringer called 911 to report he’d found the body of his wife in their motorhome.

However, after several hours of investigation which lasted into the early morning Carringer was arrested and charged with murder for the death of his wife Annie Carringer.

“There were very significant items of physical evidence which led us to believe he was responsible for the act,” said Chief Deputy Robert Paris, with the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office.

Neighbor Minci Mary said she was shocked to learn 33-year-old Johnathon Carringer was arrested and charged with the murder of his wife Annie.

“It’s awful, it’s sad,” said Ms. Mary. “I didn’t see anything hon, I’m way on top of the hill,”

Mary said she lives above the motorhome on the same hill as the property where authorities responded.

“There’s a motor home parked in there. But there’s also a little house there,” said Ms. Mary.

Investigators said they located a number of witnesses who corroborated their theory of what happened, but wouldn’t discuss any of the evidence found.

“A homicide such as this tends to be domestic in nature and unfortunately it also involves another family member,” said Chief Deputy Paris.

Paris said the body of Annie Carringer was transported from this rural area in Gordon County to the GBI Crime Lab in metro Atlanta for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

“I pray for everybody that’s got bad things in their life especially at Christmas time,” said Ms. Mary.

The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office said the autopsy on Annie Carringer is expected to be completed sometime next.

