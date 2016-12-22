Mild temperatures for Christmas weekend News Mild temperatures for Christmas weekend After warmer than average highs in the low 60s Wednesday, we are expecting similar temperatures Thursday afternoon.

A cold front is passing through Wednesday with little fanfare – no rain, etc, but it will bring temperatures down to seasonably cool levels of lows in the 30s and highs in the low to mid 50s for Friday.

Cold front sweeps by today...but you won't feel cooler temperatures until tomorrow. @GoodDayAtlanta #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/gQ5u8E17UW — Joanne Feldman FOX 5 (@JoanneFOX5) December 22, 2016

That cool down is temporary. All signs point to a weekend warmup!

Temperatures will be near 60 for Christmas Eve and pushing close to 70 by Christmas Day. Last year, Christmas Day brought a record high of 75 degrees. Additionally, it won’t be very wet this weekend, but a few scattered showers are possible Saturday and Sunday, mainly across far north Georgia.

