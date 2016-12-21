Wanted man returned to Georgia News Wanted man returned to Georgia A man wanted for firing shots in a busy shopping center has returned to Georgia. Only FOX 5 News was there when Fayetteville police brought Dujour Weston in for questioning.

Captured in New York City last week, Weston is accused of opening fire and shooting a man in a busy Fayetteville shopping center in October.

Police investigators are still trying to get to the bottom of what Weston and two groups of men were doing in that parking lot on State Road 85 in the heart of Fayetteville's busy retail district.

Police said the injured man has since recovered from his wounds. Investigators tracked Weston to New York City where authorities arrested him. He was extradited to Georgia and arrived at the Fayette County jail this week.

Police said it was a miracle that no innocent people were struck by gunfire that day.

