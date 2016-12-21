Car drives into southwest Atlanta home

- A car slammed into a southwest Atlanta home on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on Fielding Lane SW near Harlan Road SW. Atlanta police said an 81-year-old driver was behind the wheel of the car. That driver’s name and condition was not immediately known.

VIDEO REPORT: Car crashes into southwest Atlanta home

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene to find the car nearly complete inside the two-story brick house. The car appears to have crashed through a window.

Firefighters said they are trying to determine the best way to get the car out of the home without causing any further damage.

It was unclear if the crash caused any significant damage to the structural integrity of the building.

