Former East Point officers sentenced in 2014 Taser death News Former East Point Officers sentenced in 2014 Taser death Two former East Point Police officers were sentenced Wednesday to killing 24-year-old Gregory Towns with their Tasers in 2014.

Former Sergeant Marcus Eberhart received life in prison with the possibility of parole. Former Corporal Howard Weems was ordered to serve 18 months of a 5 year prison sentence.

Towns’ girlfriend Aisel Smith is outraged Weems didn’t receive more prison time. Smith told reporters she believed a just sentence would’ve been “Murder, death, that’s what I think. That’s what they did to him.”

A handcuffed Towns was stunned 13 times by Eberhart and Weems when they arrived on the scene of a domestic call to supervise the arrest. The prosecution argued the men used excessive force, while the defense claimed the victim’s pre-existing health problems contributed to his death.

Smith was ordered out of the courtroom after her outburst during the hearing. She lashed out after Weems offered his condolences to Smith and other family members, before asking a judge for leniency.

Smith said, “I don’t want to hear anything he has to say. I really don’t want to hear anything he has to say. Gregory is not here to respond for himself so I did it for him.”

In court, Smith told the judge she regrets having made the initial 911 call that sparked the deadly confrontation. “Me calling the officers that day made the whole situation worse. I carry a lot of guilt to this day.”

