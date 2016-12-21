Student-Athlete uses her own money to make Christmas wishes come true

Clark Atlanta University Women's Basketball player Danielle Veney is fulfilling Christmas wishes of disadvantaged children in her hometown of Baltimore.

Using donations and her own limited funds as a college student, Veney will treat underprivileged families to free bicycles, video games and toys thanks to her annual toy giveaway. It's one of three charity events that Veney sponsors annually in Baltimore since 2010.

That’s when she launched the Kelvin Wendell Sorrell, Sr. nonprofit organization in honor of her cousin who died of cancer. In addition to the Christmas toy giveaway, Danielle sponsors a yearly Thanksgiving Day dinner with all the trimmings and a back-to-school book bag giveaway. She also provides mentoring for at-risk children living in shelters.

"I love giving back, " said Veney. "It could have been me in a tough situation. I could have been in a shelter growing up, but I was blessed."

Veney hopes to expand and grow her blessings to Atlanta. "Giving back is part of my game; and with God I have everything, without God I have nothing."

For more information on her charity events call 443-739-5831.