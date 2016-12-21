Max's FOX 5 foster team prepping for his arrival

Posted:Dec 21 2016 02:16PM EST

Updated:Dec 22 2016 05:00PM EST

ATLANTA - FOX 5 is eagerly awaiting the arrival of our puppy Max.

The Golden Retriever will train to become a registered service dog with Canine Assistants and matched with a veteran in need.

Starting next month, he’ll be in the hands of the FOX 5 team. As part of his training, Max will stay with different members of our staff in their homes. He’ll come to FOX 5 every day, socialize with everyone at the station, greet guests and make appearances on Good Day Atlanta as well as other FOX 5 events.

Wednesday morning, members of Max’s FOX 5 foster team met with Canine Assistants instructor Kristen LaFevers and worked with six of the organization’s chocolate Labradors and Golden Retrievers training to become service dogs. They took the dogs to Ace Hardware, Publix and Outback Steakhouse to learn more about working with service dogs in public.

When Max is not at WAGA, his team of foster parents will take him on outings around town, such as shopping and running errands—all the tasks of daily life. The goal is to expose Max to as many people and situations as possible so that when his training is complete, he will be ready and able to improve the life of a veteran with a disability.

That’s what Kristen and several volunteers at Canine Assistants were helping his soon-to-be trainers with Wednesday morning at the Toco Hills Shopping Center.

We can't wait for Max to get here and look forward to sharing every step of this journey with you. 

