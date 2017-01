- A local high school band will strut their stuff in London’s New Year’s Day Parade.

Students with Brookwood High School’s marching band will travel from Snellville, Georgia, across the pond, to England to participate in the parade on January 1.

The students will march along the 2.2 mile route, joined by over 8,000 participants from numerous nations.

The event will be broadcasted live on TV, beginning at 5 a.m. EST. Technical details of live coverage will be released in December.