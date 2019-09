- Paulding County investigator said they have solved a tangled web of crimes involving two murders and a drive-by shooting.

Detectives have charged Carlos Hightower and his girlfriend Akeyla Philpot with murder and arson in the killing of 24-year-old Austin Nicholson on August 25.

Investigators said a string of crimes originated with the 2017 murder of Ronald Morgan. Deputies say Morgan was shot and killed while riding a motorcycle down Holly Springs Road. Investigators arrested Carlos Hightower, Austin Nicholson, and Magan Carroll for killing, which they said was over a property dispute.

Nicholson and Carroll bonded out on the murder charge, but Hightower had to serve prison time on unrelated charges. Once he was released from prison in April 2019, deputies said it was not long before he started using a gun again.

"Fast-forward to August 25 and that is when you have Nicholson and Hightower who went to Carroll's residence and performed a drive-by shooting. Detectives and agents believe they were trying to silence Carroll because of the upcoming murder trial in the 2017 case," Sgt. Ashley Henson explained.

That drive-by shooting happened on Winding Valley Drive at Magan Carroll's former residence. Fortunately, her four family members who were inside were not hurt.

Investigators said the crime spree did not end there. According to detectives, two hours after the drive-by shooting, Hightower turned on his own alleged partner in crime, Nicholson.

"At that point that is when Hightower turned against Nicholson, shot him and then burned the vehicle. Obviously, with three co-conspirators in the 2017 murder, he was going to take two of the three out of the picture and no one could testify against him," Sgt. Henson said.

Deputies said Hightower was already a convicted felon before this crime spree. Now, the Paulding County District Attorney will decide what punishment prosecutor will pursue.

"The death penalty will likely be a consideration when you consider all the premeditation in this case, the violent murders and intimidation of witnesses," Sgt. Henson remarked.

Hightower's girlfriend, Akeyla "Keke" Philpot was arrested September 12 and charged with murder, arson, influencing a witness and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute for her role in Nicholson's murder.