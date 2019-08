- Two women are recovering in the hospital after a shooting near a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning near the entrance to the Caesar's Palace Apartments on the 100 block of Cleveland Avenue near Old Hapeville Road.

Police told FOX 5 that it appeared that someone opened fire near the entrance, hitting two women in their 20's.

After the shooting, police say the women crashed a short distance away, where officers found more shell casings.

Sasha Washington, a resident at a nearby apartment building, told FOX 5 she heard the shots and went outside to investigate. She said she couldn't believe all the damage.

"I was scared. They were so close," Washington said.

Paramedics took both women to the hospital.

Police are hoping to get a description of the suspect's car when the women get out of surgery.