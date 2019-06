- Two Monroe police officer have resigned after video surfaces showing an arrest. The chief of police previously suspended one of those officers.

The video shows a Monroe police officer using a Taser multiple times on Ivan Tory, then ripping him out of a chair and dragging him to the ground in front of his home's front porch trying to break up a big underage party involving about 200 people at the Monroe Estates. Police said Tory and the officer were in some type of verbal altercation before there was an attempt to arrest him.

In the video, you can hear an officer yell, "Move your f---ing hands or get Tased" followed by "Who's next? Who's next?"

The Torys insist Ivan was sitting on their porch, minding his own business and that officer’s actions were unprovoked.

The chief maintains Tory was taken into custody after he ignored officers’ commands, that the arrest was justified, but said the officer was suspended because he didn’t conduct himself in a professional manner during the incident.

Authorities said Tory faces obstruction of justice charges.

