2 homicides in same apartment complex is less than 24 hours

- Two deadly shootings in a little more than 12 hours at the same apartment complex. DeKalb County Police are now trying to determine if there's any connection between the two homicides.

Investigators were first called to the Hidden Villas apartment complex on Panthersville Road a little before midnight Wednesday evening. Neighbors reported gunshots. Detectives found the body of a 24-year-old man in a grassy area near one of the buildings. As police gathered evidence, a number of distraught friends and relatives stood by. Police don't know who pulled the trigger.

Thursday afternoon, homicide detectives were called back to the apartment complex. This time there were reports of shots fired inside one of the apartments. Detectives found the body of a man in his 40's on a couch with what they called "an obvious gunshot wound".

Ebony Jones lives in the building.

"When I pulled up and saw the police tape, someone told me there was a shooting and there was a shooting yesterday too, so oh my God that's bad," said Jones.

As detectives talk to witnesses and go through evidence from both crimes, they're also working to determine if there's a connection between the two homicides at the same complex, or if it is just a coincidence.

'We don't know if it's related yet, you never know," said DeKalb County Police Lt. Rod Bryant.

Police have not released the names in either shooting. As of Thursday evening, there have been no arrests.

