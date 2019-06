- Young people across the Southeast will hear the stories of two brave canines.

Dr. Michael Good from The Homeless Pets Foundation picked up "Special" and "Lucky" at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Monday.

The Save Korean Dogs foundation rescued the dogs earlier this year from two slaughterhouses in South Korea.

Good said it's part of his ongoing rescue mission to save animals in need.

Members of the Homeless Pets Club of America will tell the stories of the dogs at schools across the Southeast.