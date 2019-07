- Two brothers are behind bars after Hall County deputies said they taunted and robbed at gunpoint a 15-year-old who was walking down the street.

It happened in the 700 block of Wheeler Road in the Lula area around 8:50 p.m.

Investigators said a 15-year-old was walking along the road when two men in a pickup truck pulled up alongside her. Authorities said the driver made threatening statements and pointed a gun at her.

The victim tried to run, according to the sheriff’s office, and that’s when the men pulled over in front of her. Deputies said they got out of the vehicle and the driver grabbed the teen by her shirt, scratching her. He’s also accused of kicking her and throwing her to the ground.

"She said, ‘Mom, these two dudes pulled a gun on me and kept asking if I was going to hurt their family.’ I didn't know what they were talking about," the teen’s mother said.

Investigators said the victim managed the run for help as the suspects took the phone she had dropped during the attack.

"She was just hollering. Really upset. I could not understand her on the phone. She was screaming. She was pretty shaken up," the teen’s mother said.

Not long after the girl was robbed, deputies tracked down the two men. They found the pickup truck parked in a driveway along Wheeler Road.

The two men were identified as 38-year-old Martin Morales and 30-year-old Miguel Morales. They were both arrested and charged with armed robbery.

The suspects will likely face additional charges.