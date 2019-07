- Two men have been arrested in connection to the death of a 19-year-old man during a double shooting in Rockdale County.

Olufemi Emmanuel Akporido and Justin Nash Coddington both were in the Rockdale County Jail as of Wednesday evening.

Akporido was taken into custody July 5 after a brief chase which ended in a vehicle rollover on Mall Parkway. Emergency crews had to cut him out of the car, but police were able to place him under arrest.

U.S. Marshals took Coddington into custody in Stockbridge Wednesday afternoon without incident.

Details of how they are linked to the Fourth of July murder of Aaron Huff have not been released. Huff was one of two people shot in the 3500 block of Tiffany Drive in Conyers around 3 p.m. last Thursday. Huff’s family said he was visiting the home at the time. Neighbors said several people were on the property at the time, with some going into nearby yards after the gunshots.

The name of the second victim has not been released.

