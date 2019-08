- Two suspected armed robbers face a litany of charges after leading a sheriff's deputy on a high-speed chase Sunday morning.

According to the Butts County Sheriff's Office, a deputy tried to pull over the driver of a red Hyundai Elantra around 9:15 a.m. for speeding 74 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 16. The driver, however, refused to stop and instead pulled onto Interstate 75 north.

"That was the only reason he was stopping them. [The deputy] had no idea what they had done just an hour prior," said Butts County Sheriff Gary Long.

The chase reached speeds of up to 100 mph and continued for more than 20 miles as the deputy waited for backup to arrive. A Georgia State Patrol trooper tried to use a PIT maneuver to stop the car, but somehow the driver recovered and continued until the sheriff's deputy could perform a second PIT.

Once the car stopped, the driver tried to run across the highway, but officers quickly arrested both him and his passenger. Investigators then found evidence linking the men to an armed robbery

"We recovered a ski mask, a pistol, the currency and then the deputies did the work on the scene and when they went through the book bag with money, they started finding receipts that went to a store in Milledgeville. So, they contacted Baldwin County and that's when they had learned that at 8:10 that morning was when an armed robbery had taken place," explained Sheriff Long.

Sanchez Miles, 22, and Domonique Calaham, 25, both of Atlanta, are both charged with theft by receiving and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. As the driver, Calaham also faces charges of speeding, reckless driving, fleeing law enforcement and driving on a suspended license.

Both men remain in the Butts County Jail without bond.