- The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said they were able to clear more than 400 outstanding warrants and make 16 arrests this week after a three-day operation.

Operation Purge brought together the FBI along with state and local law enforcement in Gwinnett County. Officials said reviewed 1,907 felony warrants. Officials said they found 392 of the fugitives were already in custody and another 21 were deceased.

Within a 5-hour period on Monday, law enforcement checked 125 locations for the remaining fugitives making several arrests and seizing stolen guns and drugs in the process.

Nearly 200 officers from Duluth, Lawrenceville, Suwanee, and Lilburn joined the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office and Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision in the operation.