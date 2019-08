- Officials say 10 people escaped a plane crash at a small northern California airport. Eight of them were from Atlanta.

The pilot of the twin-engine jet aborted its takeoff at the Oroville Municipal Airport Wednesday.

The plane then went off the runway and burst into flames.

Of the 10 survivors, eight are executives at Graphics Packaging International, which makes packaging for food and drinks.

Officials say they were touring company plants on the west coast.