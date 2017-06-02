< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story414058276" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414058276" data-article-version="1.0">1 killed, 3 injured by fallen tree on Georgia interstate</h1> </header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414058276" data-article-version="1.0">1 killed, 3 injured by fallen tree on Georgia interstate</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-414058276" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=1 killed, 3 injured by fallen tree on Georgia interstate&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/1-killed-3-injured-by-fallen-tree-on-georgia-interstate" data-title="1 killed, 3 injured by fallen tree on Georgia interstate" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/1-killed-3-injured-by-fallen-tree-on-georgia-interstate" addthis:title="1 killed, 3 injured by fallen tree on Georgia interstate"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414058276.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414058276");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414058276-408474941"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414058276-408474941" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/1-killed-3-injured-by-fallen-tree-on-georgia-interstate">RUSS BYNUM, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 04:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> (AP)</strong> - A large tree fell onto a darkened stretch of interstate highway near the Georgia coast before dawn Friday, causing a chain-reaction crash that killed one woman and injured three others.</p><p>The tall pine blocked two northbound lanes of Interstate 95 when it toppled at about 1:30 a.m., according to the Georgia State Patrol. A total of nine vehicles were damaged, some slamming into the fallen tree while others collided while braking and swerving on the roadway in Bryan County, about 12 miles south of Savannah.</p><p>A 34-year-old woman died after her car struck the tree, Trooper Steve Harris said in a phone interview. He identified her as Jennifer Renee Burris of New Bern, North Carolina.</p><p>"The main impact of the tree with the car went through the front windshield," Harris said. "It flattened the top of the car."</p><p>A tractor-trailer also smashed into the tree trunk, Harris said, as did another car that ended up spinning around and coming to rest pointing in the opposite direction. Visibility at that time of night was limited.</p><p>"There's no lighting on the interstate in that location," Harris said.</p><p>Two people who suffered injuries were treated at a nearby hospital and released, Harris said. A third injured person was scheduled for surgery for injuries that didn't appear life-threatening, he said.</p><p>The ground beside the interstate was soaked from a storm that moved through the Savannah area late Thursday. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/swat-team-federal-agents-surround-snellville-home" title="South Carolina shooting suspect arrested after Gwinnett SWAT standoff" data-articleId="414036066" > <h4>South Carolina shooting suspect arrested after Gwinnett SWAT standoff</h4> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 02:50PM EDT</span></p> <p>South Carolina shooting suspect arrested after Gwinnett SWAT standoff. Local and federal authorities took a shooting suspect into custody Friday afternoon after an hours-long SWAT standoff at a Gwinnett County home.</p> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/hazmat-situation-at-morehouse" title="HAZMAT situation at Clark Atlanta University" data-articleId="414000667" > <h4>HAZMAT situation at Clark Atlanta University</h4> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 11:28AM EDT</span></p> <p>Authorities are responding to a HAZMAT situation at Clark Atlanta University. Atlanta Fire officials told FOX 5 an unknown substance spilled and two people are being checked as a precaution.</p> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/new-photos-of-baby-found-abandoned-in-plastic-bag-search-for-mother-continues" title="New photos of baby found abandoned in plastic bag, search for mother continues" data-articleId="413981475" > <h4>New photos of baby found abandoned in plastic bag, search for mother continues</h4> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 09:12AM EDT</span></p> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>South Carolina shooting suspect arrested after Gwinnett SWAT standoff</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 02:50PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 04:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>South Carolina shooting suspect arrested after Gwinnett SWAT standoff</p><p> </p><p>Local and federal authorities took a shooting suspect into custody Friday afternoon after an hours-long SWAT standoff at a Gwinnett County home.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/hazmat-situation-at-morehouse" title="HAZMAT situation at Clark Atlanta University" data-articleId="414000667" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/HAZMAT_situation_at_Morehouse_College_0_7430042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/HAZMAT_situation_at_Morehouse_College_0_7430042_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/HAZMAT_situation_at_Morehouse_College_0_7430042_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/HAZMAT_situation_at_Morehouse_College_0_7430042_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/HAZMAT_situation_at_Morehouse_College_0_7430042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="HAZMAT situation at Morehouse College" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>HAZMAT situation at Clark Atlanta University</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 11:28AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 01:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities are responding to a HAZMAT situation at Clark Atlanta University. </p><p></p><p>Atlanta Fire officials told FOX 5 an unknown substance spilled and two people are being checked as a precaution. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/new-photos-of-baby-found-abandoned-in-plastic-bag-search-for-mother-continues" title="New photos of baby found abandoned in plastic bag, search for mother continues" data-articleId="413981475" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/baby%20girl_1561123128558.jpg_7429480_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/baby%20girl_1561123128558.jpg_7429480_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/baby%20girl_1561123128558.jpg_7429480_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/baby%20girl_1561123128558.jpg_7429480_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/baby%20girl_1561123128558.jpg_7429480_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New photos of baby found abandoned in plastic bag, search for mother continues</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 09:12AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 02:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities have released new photos of a baby girl who was found abandoned in a wooded area earlier this month. Investigators are still searching for her mother. </p><p>On June 6, a newborn baby was found inside a plastic grocery bag just off the roadway in the 1900 block of Daves Creek Road in Forsyth County. </p><p>Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman called the heartbreaking discovery a case of "divine intervention" after residents who heard her called 911. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/two-bottled-water-brands-sold-at-target-whole-foods-contain-toxic-levels-of-arsenic-report-finds"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Water%20Bottles%20banner%20RICARDO-ZONE41.NET-FLICKR_1561144840237.png_7430540_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: Display of water bottles viewed from above. (Photo: Ricardo / zone41.net / Flickr)" title="Water Bottles banner RICARDO-ZONE41.NET-FLICKR_1561144840237.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bottled water sold at Target, Walmart, Whole Foods contains toxic levels of arsenic, report finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/food-truck-friday-at-fox-5-the-hoagie-shack"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/thumbnail_IMG_5398_1561134645612_7429881_ver1.0_1561146466455_7430673_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="thumbnail_IMG_5398_1561134645612_7429881_ver1.0_1561146466455.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Food Truck Friday at FOX 5: The Hoagie Shack</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/willie-moore-jr-talks-gospel-music-on-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/Willie_Moore_Jr__on_Good_Day_0_7429752_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Willie_Moore_Jr__on_Good_Day_0_20190621145926"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Willie Moore Jr. talks gospel music on Good Day Atlanta</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/keith-david-previews-21-bridges-on-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg');"> <img <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/murrayville-man-charged-with-100-counts-of-sexual-exploitation-of-children" > <h3>Murrayville man charged with 100 counts of sexual exploitation of children</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/1-killed-3-injured-by-fallen-tree-on-georgia-interstate" > <h3>1 killed, 3 injured by fallen tree on Georgia interstate</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-at-execution-i-ain-t-never-took-a-life-" > <h3>Man at execution: 'I ain't never took a life'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/05/V%20HALL%20COUNTY%20CHILD%20EXPLOITATION%205P_00.00.11.11_1554510071481.png_7064897_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/05/V%20HALL%20COUNTY%20CHILD%20EXPLOITATION%205P_00.00.11.11_1554510071481.png_7064897_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/05/V%20HALL%20COUNTY%20CHILD%20EXPLOITATION%205P_00.00.11.11_1554510071481.png_7064897_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/05/V%20HALL%20COUNTY%20CHILD%20EXPLOITATION%205P_00.00.11.11_1554510071481.png_7064897_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Murrayville man charged with 100 counts of sexual exploitation of children</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/1-killed-3-injured-by-fallen-tree-on-georgia-interstate" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>1 killed, 3 injured by fallen tree on Georgia interstate</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-at-execution-i-ain-t-never-took-a-life-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Marion%20Wilson_1559853701910.jpg_7360546_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Marion%20Wilson_1559853701910.jpg_7360546_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Marion%20Wilson_1559853701910.jpg_7360546_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Marion%20Wilson_1559853701910.jpg_7360546_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Marion%20Wilson_1559853701910.jpg_7360546_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Marion&#x20;Wilson&#x20;Jr&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Georgia&#x20;Department&#x20;of&#x20;Corrections&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man at execution: 'I ain't never took a life'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/nationals-put-4-game-win-streak-on-the-line-against-braves" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Nationals put 4-game win streak on the line against Braves</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/two-bottled-water-brands-sold-at-target-whole-foods-contain-toxic-levels-of-arsenic-report-finds" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Water%20Bottles%20banner%20RICARDO-ZONE41.NET-FLICKR_1561144840237.png_7430540_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Water%20Bottles%20banner%20RICARDO-ZONE41.NET-FLICKR_1561144840237.png_7430540_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Water%20Bottles%20banner%20RICARDO-ZONE41.NET-FLICKR_1561144840237.png_7430540_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Water%20Bottles%20banner%20RICARDO-ZONE41.NET-FLICKR_1561144840237.png_7430540_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Water%20Bottles%20banner%20RICARDO-ZONE41.NET-FLICKR_1561144840237.png_7430540_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;Display&#x20;of&#x20;water&#x20;bottles&#x20;viewed&#x20;from&#x20;above&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Ricardo&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;zone41&#x2e;net&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Flickr&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bottled water sold at Target, Walmart, Whole Foods contains toxic levels of arsenic, report finds</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> 