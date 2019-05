Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images

- The Auburn community is mourning the loss of a beloved announcer of the school's football team and his wife.

Auburn Tigers radio announcer Rod Bramblett and Paula Bramblett have died in a serious car accident. He was 52 and she was 53.

Lee County police say the pair's car crashed into another vehicle Saturday night in Alabama.

Medics rushed the couple to a local hospital, but both later died from their injuries.

The Auburn Family is devastated by the tragic passing of Rod and Paula Bramblett. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/BiynTWHcIx — Auburn Tigers (@AuburnTigers) May 26, 2019

Bramblett graduated from the school and began calling games for the Auburn Tigers in 1993. During his career, Bramblett served as the lead announcer for Auburn football, men's basketball, and baseball.

He had been named Alabama Sportscaster of the Year in 2006, 2010, and 2013 as well as being named Sports Illustrated's Play-by-Play Announcer of the Year in 2013.

The couple leave behind two children, Shelby and Joshua.

FOX 5 reporting this story from Atlanta.