- Students in Fulton County are helping decide on potential new school meal recipes.

The school district hosted its 4th annual Student Choice Food Challenge Friday.

It was an opportunity for students to have a voice in selecting what's served at their schools.

About 160 kids taste-tested several dishes and gave their feedback.

Administrators said this allows students to feel like they have a say in what food options they're offered, while still ensuring they get a nutritious meal.

The most popular choices will be added to the school menus next school year.

The students who participated in the event were from Hillside Elementary, Webb Bridge Middle and Creekside High.