this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story407906950" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 'Game of Thrones' airs final episode <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-407906950.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-407906950");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-407906950-407906925"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Getty_GameofThrones_052019_1558359359952_7290746_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Getty_GameofThrones_052019_1558359359952_7290746_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Getty_GameofThrones_052019_1558359359952_7290746_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Getty_GameofThrones_052019_1558359359952_7290746_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Getty_GameofThrones_052019_1558359359952_7290746_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-407906950-407906925" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Getty_GameofThrones_052019_1558359359952_7290746_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Posted May 20 2019 09:36AM EDT </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407906950" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LOS ANGELES (AP)</strong> - Winter has come and winter has gone, the last of the heads have been lopped off and the last of the dragon fire has been spit as "Game of Thrones" aired its 73rd and final episode Sunday night.</p><p>While the results of the game were a split decision as they were in most other episodes in the show's eight seasons - the finale brought some clear winners, at least one clear loser, and a major upset. </p><p><strong>(MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD.)</strong></p><p>Brandon Stark, who until recently appeared happy to remain a mystic philosopher forever, instead becomes philosopher-king, Bran the Broken. </p><p>Yet he doesn't get to sit on the Iron Throne (a dragon melted that) or rule the Seven Kingdoms (his sister Sansa broke one off to become queen of an independent North.)</p><p>And Daenerys Targaryen became the last of the show's many, many major character deaths, given a Shakespearean send-off by Jon Snow, who watched her burn thousands of innocents and believed she had become a mad tyrant. </p><p>"You are my queen, now and always," Jon says to Daenerys as he shoves a dagger into her, giving her what may have been the shortest reign of any monarch in Westeros.</p><p>The show was very much a split decision for critics and the public too. The finale had a 57 percent fresh score among reviewers on Rotten Tomatoes.</p><p>And while thousands of viewers aired their gripes on social media as they did all season, plenty of others thought it was a fitting end.</p><p>Regardless of how they felt about it, they watched. When ratings are released on the show Monday, it will almost certainly be the most-viewed episode in "Game of Thrones" history, which would make it the most viewed episode of any kind in HBO history.</p><p>And fans made memes - one, substituting new text for Brienne of Tarth's completed history of Jaime Lannister, was an early front-runner for favorite from the finale.</p><p>Daenerys had always vowed to "break the wheel" of Seven Kingdoms rulers, and in some ways she did, yet the show came full circle anyway. Bran's surprise ascent to the throne would have been no shock at all to viewers just after the show's first episode - where he is clearly marked as a chosen figure, forced to witness a beheading by a father teaching him the ways of the world, and pushed from a high window only to survive, paralyzed.</p><p>He then over several seasons became a mystical seer known as the Three-eyed Raven, with an essential role but distant presence and personality. He was even written out of the series for an entire season before returning, hard to recognize after a serious bout of puberty.</p><p>In the finale, a council of the remaining nobles of Westeros votes for Bran after a suggestion and major speech from Tyrion Lannister on the value of having a king who is both infinitely wise and incapable of having terrible offspring. </p><p>While saying that he didn't really want the job, Bran accepts it without hesitation.</p><p>"Why do you think I came all this way?" he says, and quickly rewards Tyrion by making him hand of the king. </p><p>Before Bran is chosen, Samwell Tarly earnestly suggests democracy as a possibility. He is quickly laughed off.</p><p>Jon Snow also came full circle on the show. As punishment, the queen-slayer returns to the great northern Wall, the same journey he made when the series began, and is reunited with his dire wolf Ghost, whom he met in episode one. He also finds a spot again among the Wildlings, or "free people," as they head north beyond the wall. </p><p>Sansa's crowning as queen of Winterfell was as predictable as the finale got - she'd clearly been headed for the role for a while.</p><p>While the night brought a big end for "Thrones" fans, its universe was far from over.</p><p>Author George R.R. Martin still intends to finish and release two more books in the series after the show passed him by years ago.</p><p>And spin-offs are in the planning stages. One pilot in production takes place in the same realm thousands of years earlier, but HBO has said others are in consideration.</p><p>The finale might have hinted at another possibility.</p><p>Arya Stark, who saved humanity early in the season, decides to sail on to unknown lands, and her departure on a ship is among the series' final images.</p><p>"What's west of Westeros?" she asks her Stark siblings. "No one knows. It's where all the maps stop. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404973" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/national-news/manhunt-for-suspect-after-3-alabama-officers-shot-1-dead" title="Suspect arrested after 3 Alabama officers shot, 1 killed" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Manhunt_for_suspect_in_Alabama_officer_s_0_7290233_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Manhunt_for_suspect_in_Alabama_officer_s_0_7290233_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Manhunt_for_suspect_in_Alabama_officer_s_0_7290233_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Manhunt_for_suspect_in_Alabama_officer_s_0_7290233_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Manhunt_for_suspect_in_Alabama_officer_s_0_7290233_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Manhunt for suspect in Alabama officer shooting" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suspect arrested after 3 Alabama officers shot, 1 killed</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 05:57AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 20 2019 10:06AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The gunman suspected of shooting three Alabama police officers, killing one, is in custody, law enforcement officials said Monday.</p><p>The shooting happened Sunday night as the officers were responding to a domestic disturbance at a mobile-home park in Auburn, Alabama.</p><p>According to the Opelika-Auburn News , one officer was killed in the shooting and two were injured, with one listed in critical condition.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/morehouse-graduation-speaker-pledges-to-pay-class-of-2019-student-debt" title="Morehouse graduation speaker pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/19/Morehouse_College_Graduation_Announcemen_0_7289333_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/19/Morehouse_College_Graduation_Announcemen_0_7289333_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/19/Morehouse_College_Graduation_Announcemen_0_7289333_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/19/Morehouse_College_Graduation_Announcemen_0_7289333_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/19/Morehouse_College_Graduation_Announcemen_0_7289333_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Watch the moment that Morehouse students learn that their college debt will be paid." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Morehouse graduation speaker pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 19 2019 12:46PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 19 2019 07:08PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A billionaire technology investor and philanthropist says his family is providing grants to wipe out the student debt of the entire 2019 class at Morehouse College.</p><p>Robert F. Smith made the announcement Sunday morning in front of nearly 400 graduating seniors and elicited the biggest cheers of the morning.</p><p>Smith received an honorary doctorate from Morehouse during the ceremony. He had already announced a $1.5 million gift to the school in January, which would fund an endowment scholarship and the creation of a new park.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-stepfather-mother-charged-after-abused-3-year-old-girl-dies" title="Police: Stepfather, mother charged after abused 3-year-old girl dies" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Albany_ParkerBrooks_052019_1558353399767_7290138_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Albany_ParkerBrooks_052019_1558353399767_7290138_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Albany_ParkerBrooks_052019_1558353399767_7290138_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Albany_ParkerBrooks_052019_1558353399767_7290138_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Albany_ParkerBrooks_052019_1558353399767_7290138_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Stepfather, mother charged after abused 3-year-old girl dies</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 08:03AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 20 2019 10:35AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police have arrested an Albany, Georgia stepfather and mother after a 3-year-old girl died while on a ventilator at an Atlanta hospital.</p><p>According to the Albany Police Department, police were called to the child's home the morning of May 13 in response to an "unknown problem." When they got there, 20-year-old Gregory Parker met them and told them that his stepdaughter was unresponsive.</p><p>Medics rushed the girl to an Atlanta-area hospital, and officers began an investigation, which they say revealed a "heinous" crime committed on the 3-year-old.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/sweetening-up-may-celebrations-with-the-pastry-depot"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/86D5DDAA9CF042E29C3178401E65E2D5_1558357094167_7290369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="86D5DDAA9CF042E29C3178401E65E2D5_1558357094167.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Sweetening up May celebrations with The Pastry Depot</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/doctors-parents-raising-vegan-kids-should-be-prosecuted"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/V%20PARENTS%20RAISING%20VEGAN%20KIDS%20PROSECUTED%206A_00.00.49.23_1558352422996.png_7290105_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V PARENTS RAISING VEGAN KIDS PROSECUTED 6A_00.00.49.23_1558352422996.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Doctors: Parents raising vegan kids should be prosecuted</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-coweta-car-thieves-shoot-at-homeowner"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/P%20COWETA%20VEHICLE%20BREAKINS%2010P%20_WAGA6bc5_146.mxf_00.00.03.05_1558350721721.png_7289891_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P COWETA VEHICLE BREAKINS 10P _WAGA6bc5_146.mxf_00.00.03.05_1558350721721.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Coweta car thieves shoot at homeowner</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-investigating-stabbing-at-atlanta-apartments"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/V%20CHESHIRE%20BRIDGE%20RD%20STABBING%206A_00.00.00.26_1558348186321.png_7289845_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V CHESHIRE BRIDGE RD STABBING 6A_00.00.00.26_1558348186321.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police investigate stabbing at Atlanta id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ford-is-cutting-7-000-white-collar-jobs" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/20/7a%20FORD%20GLITCH%20RECALL_00.00.01.06_1558360152333.png_7290752_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/20/7a%20FORD%20GLITCH%20RECALL_00.00.01.06_1558360152333.png_7290752_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/20/7a%20FORD%20GLITCH%20RECALL_00.00.01.06_1558360152333.png_7290752_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/20/7a%20FORD%20GLITCH%20RECALL_00.00.01.06_1558360152333.png_7290752_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/20/7a%20FORD%20GLITCH%20RECALL_00.00.01.06_1558360152333.png_7290752_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;ART&#x20;-&#x20;Ford&#x20;recall&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Ford is cutting 7,000 white-collar jobs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/storm-cleanup-begins-after-weekend-of-severe-southern-weather" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/V%20MIDWEST%20STORM%20DAMAGE%207A_WAGA732c_146.mxf_00.00.46.11_1558360151913.png_7290751_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/V%20MIDWEST%20STORM%20DAMAGE%207A_WAGA732c_146.mxf_00.00.46.11_1558360151913.png_7290751_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/V%20MIDWEST%20STORM%20DAMAGE%207A_WAGA732c_146.mxf_00.00.46.11_1558360151913.png_7290751_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/V%20MIDWEST%20STORM%20DAMAGE%207A_WAGA732c_146.mxf_00.00.46.11_1558360151913.png_7290751_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/V%20MIDWEST%20STORM%20DAMAGE%207A_WAGA732c_146.mxf_00.00.46.11_1558360151913.png_7290751_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Storm cleanup begins after weekend of severe weather</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-rescue-dog-day-celebrates-lovable-pups" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Pixabay_RescueDog_052019_1558359798439_7290747_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Pixabay_RescueDog_052019_1558359798439_7290747_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Pixabay_RescueDog_052019_1558359798439_7290747_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Pixabay_RescueDog_052019_1558359798439_7290747_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Pixabay_RescueDog_052019_1558359798439_7290747_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>National Rescue Dog Day celebrates lovable pups</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-game-of-thrones-airs-final-episode" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Getty_GameofThrones_052019_1558359359952_7290746_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Getty_GameofThrones_052019_1558359359952_7290746_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Getty_GameofThrones_052019_1558359359952_7290746_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Getty_GameofThrones_052019_1558359359952_7290746_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Getty_GameofThrones_052019_1558359359952_7290746_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Frazer&#x20;Harrison&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Game of Thrones' airs final episode</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/sweetening-up-may-celebrations-with-the-pastry-depot" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/86D5DDAA9CF042E29C3178401E65E2D5_1558357094167_7290369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/86D5DDAA9CF042E29C3178401E65E2D5_1558357094167_7290369_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/86D5DDAA9CF042E29C3178401E65E2D5_1558357094167_7290369_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/86D5DDAA9CF042E29C3178401E65E2D5_1558357094167_7290369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, 