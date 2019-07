- Everyone has heard of the "dog days of summer," but LifeLine Animal Project which runs the animal shelters in DeKalb and Fulton counties is celebrating the "Cat Day of Summer" now through the end of the month.

The project said they took in about 700 cats and kittens at the DeKalb and Fulton County Animal Services shelters in June and they are hoping to find each one a forever home. So, they are waiving adoption fees for all felines.

Each cat is spayed or neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and given a clean bill of health. The usual cost is $300, but those fees are waived.

As of Wednesday, there were 290 cats and 155 kittens to choose from for those who have a forever home to give.

The DeKalb County Animal Services is located at 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Chamblee. The Fulton County Animal Services is located at 860 Marietta Blvd. NW in Atlanta. And the LifeLine Cat Adoption Center is located at 3172 E Ponce de Leon Avenue in Scottdale.

For more information on this event and to view the available felines visit LifeLineAnimal.org/adopt and click on cats.