'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for gunning down 'hood minister'
CLARKSTON, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta) (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Clarkston police are searching for a killer who investigators said is “armed and dangerous.”</p> <p>Lamour Lowe, 20, is wanted in the shooting death of 19-year-old Larnell Thompson, according to police. Clarkston Police said the Thompson knocked on the door of an apartment at the 1500 Oak Apartment Complex in Clarkston on June 1. That’s when police said he and Lowe got into an argument. Investigators said Thompson walked away but was followed by Lowe. Police said Lowe shot Thompson three times, killing him.</p> <p>Kovu Jones said he frequently visits the spot where he and other friends of Thompson held a candlelight vigil after the deadly shooting. In a symbolic move to send Thompson’s soul to a better, he places burnt dollar bills in the candles.</p> <p>“Money is the root of all evil but it’s also how everybody lives so everybody had to put a dollar down and so you burn the dollars to get rid of the evil,” said Jones.</p> <p>Thompson is known for someone who turned his life around, turning it over to God and becoming a young minister of the streets. It is a story best told by Cleveland and Malay Tucker, Thompson’s mother, and stepfather. The couple had moved to Las Vegas before the murder but spoke by phone with FOX 5’s George Franco.</p> <p>“When you do something wrong you have to be brung [sic] into the light, so therefore I ask if anybody who knows of him. I ask them to, you know, turn him in,” said Cleveland Tucker.</p> <p>“He wanted to start to help his fellow friends to get out of the street. He was like a I guess you could say a hood minister,” said Malaya Tucker, the victim’s mother.</p> <p>Thompson’s family said in the end, he always carried a Koran after finding his calling to serve others.</p> <p>“He was trying to make a change but not just with himself. He was so happy about the light he seen [sic] he wanted to pass it on,” said Malaya Tucker.</p> <p>Anyone with information on Lowe’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Clarkston Police Department or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line 404-577–TIPS. 