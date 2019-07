- The couple who was hit by a car as they rode their bicycles in Kirkwood are offering a reward to find that driver.

Police are still searching for the driver who hit Valerie and David Warren around 4:45 p.m. on June 29 as they rode along Hosea L. Williams Drive. The crash sent Valerie to the hospital.

She's back home now, so David has made it his mission to find the driver who hit his wife.

The drivers which were right behind that black car followed it and told police it went down Clay Street. A week later, a neighbor sent David video of the same car speeding down that street--flying over a speed bump.

Police said they have the tag number, but they need a clearer picture of who the driver is to make an arrest.

David Warren has received hundreds of responses on social media from people trying to help.

The community said it will not stop searching for this driver until they are found--to ensure they don’t hit someone else.

David has raised $5,000 to help find the driver.

